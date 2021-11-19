Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target at $29.80

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTCWY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

