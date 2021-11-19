Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €47.79

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.79 ($56.22).

FRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.36 ($42.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

