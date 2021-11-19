Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $101.16

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. 214,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,216. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

