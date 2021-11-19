Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $54.41

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist upped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 10,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,813. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

