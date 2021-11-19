Brokers Offer Predictions for Greif, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

