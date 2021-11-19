Brokers Set Expectations for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$99.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.31. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$92.35 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.