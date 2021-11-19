Brokers Set Expectations for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEV. Benchmark cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

