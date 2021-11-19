Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRKS. Stephens increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

BRKS stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

