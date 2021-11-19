Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $59.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

