BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

BRP stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

