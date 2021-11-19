Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 185,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

