Bryan T.R. Rowland Sells 20,602 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VERX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,080.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

