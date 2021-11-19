Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $21,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $7,326,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

