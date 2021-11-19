Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) PT Lowered to C$3.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BU opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.24 million and a PE ratio of -23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

