Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 323.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

