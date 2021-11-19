BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on BW LPG in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BWLLY opened at $5.42 on Friday. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.7706 per share. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

