C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 12,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.