Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

