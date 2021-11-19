Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $196.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s performance is being driven by strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $188.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $32,567,701. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

