CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CAE opened at C$35.68 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 80.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

