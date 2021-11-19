CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.39 or 0.07144606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.88 or 1.00657613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

