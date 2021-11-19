Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,420. Caleres has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

