California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.61 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

