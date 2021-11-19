California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

