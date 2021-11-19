California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,190 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

