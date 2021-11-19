California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,805 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MYR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYRG opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

