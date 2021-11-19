California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,152 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.