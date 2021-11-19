California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,266 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 483,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

