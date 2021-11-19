California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 637,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ALEX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.