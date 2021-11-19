Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells $1,813,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of CALX opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.