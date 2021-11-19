Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Calix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Calix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

