Callisto Network Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $26.85 million and approximately $86,464.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.14 or 0.07336727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00086855 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

