Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $57.78

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $53.99. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 19,268 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

