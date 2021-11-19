Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 29,337 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $397,222.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.