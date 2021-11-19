Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 4.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cameco worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 158,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,201. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

