Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in October

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the October 14th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth $91,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 169.69% and a negative net margin of 1,489.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

