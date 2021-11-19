Canaccord Genuity Lowers Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:FLT opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$201.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.60. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.55.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

