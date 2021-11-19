Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.06

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$147.06 and traded as high as C$149.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$149.16, with a volume of 789,829 shares trading hands.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.89. The company has a market cap of C$66.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3928906 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$342,976. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

