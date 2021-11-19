Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $42.10 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

