Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $49,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

