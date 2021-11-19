Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian Solar stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.