Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian Solar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

