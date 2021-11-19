Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $41.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

