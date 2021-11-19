Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.4 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

