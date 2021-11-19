Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Desjardins

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) had its price target decreased by Desjardins to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$194.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

