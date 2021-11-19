Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.33. 80,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,292,811 shares of company stock worth $14,043,153 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.