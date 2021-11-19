Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.17.

Shares of WEED opened at C$15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.39. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

