Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Buys $48,984.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,912. The firm has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.