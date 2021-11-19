Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Capcom stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Capcom has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.58.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

