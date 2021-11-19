Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Capcom stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Capcom has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.58.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

