CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 34,364 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 149.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $10.08 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 179,435 shares of company stock worth $1,976,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

